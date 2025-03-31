Perreault signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Perreault had a productive sophomore season at Boston College this year, recording 16 goals and 32 assists over 37 appearances, and he's slated to join the Rangers after signing his entry-level deal. The 19-year-old was selected by the Blueshirts with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and he's expected to see some playing time in the closing weeks of the regular season, as the Rangers hope that he'll be able to provide a boost as they compete for a postseason berth.