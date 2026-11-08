Perreault tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Perreault opened the scoresheet quickly Saturday, finding the back of the net just 95 seconds after the first puck drop. The 21-year-old winger now has a goal in back-to-back contests for the second time in his NHL carrer. Overall, he has six goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 12 hits and 12 blocked shots across 18 outings this season. He's emerging as a solid deep-league fantasy option in addition to being one of the more exciting young wingers in dynasty formats.