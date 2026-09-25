Perreault logged two assists in Thursday's 4-3 preseason shootout win over the Devils.

Perreault is looking to secure a top-six job during training camp. The 21-year-old winger had 12 goals, 15 assists, 73 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 49 appearances in 2025-26. Perreault should see decent ice time, including a power-play role, in 2026-27. The Rangers will be motivated to see what they've got in younger players as the team works through a retooling phase, though that process could limit the extent of any breakout Perreault has in his second full NHL campaign.