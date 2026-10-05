Perreault scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Perreault's tally sparked a three-goal third period for the Rangers in the win. The 21-year-old is handling top-line responsibilities well so far with two goals, one assist, four shots, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four contests. Perreault also features on the second power-play unit. The young winger was steady with 27 points in 49 outings in 2025-26, and he's poised for a bigger breakout as a full-time NHL player this year.