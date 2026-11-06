Perreault scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Perreault snapped a five-game point drought with the goal. He's been shuffled down to the second line recently, swapping roles with Pavel Dorofeyev in an effort to get both wingers on track. Perreault is up to five goals, three assists, 35 shots on net, 12 hits and 11 blocked shots over 17 outings. He had 27 points in 49 regular-season games in 2025-26, but the key this year will be growing his offense while playing a full NHL schedule.