Perreault scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 4-1 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Perreault is up to three goals and four assists over seven games with the Wolf Pack. With that kind of production, it's fair to wonder how much longer the Rangers will want to keep him in the minors, especially given the big club's scoring woes this year. Matt Rempe (upper body) is expected to be out for an extended period of time, and if he is ultimately placed on injured reserve, it's safe to assume Perreault's name will come up in discussions for a corresponding call-up. The Rangers could also look at Justin Dowling as a more veteran option, while Brett Berard is a younger player with more experience than Perreault.