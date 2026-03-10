Perreault scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Perreault has a pair of multi-point efforts over four contests in March. The 20-year-old forward is getting a look on the top line and first power-play unit, so he'll be an intriguing player in fantasy over the rest of the campaign if he can keep those roles. He's up to six goals, 13 points (four on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 30 appearances this season.