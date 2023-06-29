Perreault was selected 23rd overall by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Perreault was the third wheel on the USNTDP's top line in 2022-23, playing alongside the more-lauded Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. But it was Perreault who outshone both, at least offensively, by breaking Auston Matthews' single-season scoring record with 132 points in 63 games. Only Connor Bedard put up more points as a draft eligible this year. Perreault's ability to think the game is elite, and his skills are sharp, too. But his skating is below NHL average and he's a skinny 165 pounds. He's off to Boston College with Smith and Leonard, and with the right patience, Perreault could be a home run pick as a second-line, complementary winger in the NHL.