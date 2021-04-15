Fontaine was promoted to the Rangers' taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Fontaine will get another taste on the taxi squad this season, as he's produced just one assist in four games with AHL Hartford. Fontaine isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against New Jersey, but he'll add depth, replacing Jonny Brodzinski on the taxi squad.
