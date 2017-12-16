Rangers' Gabriel Fontaine: Filling important role for AHL Hartford
Fontaine scored twice in AHL Hartford's 7-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Fontaine parlayed an unexpectedly strong training camp into an expanded role with the Wolf Pack and the results have been positive. He has just four goals and no assists on the season, but Fontaine is known for his hockey IQ and penalty killing prowess as opposed to putting up points and he has excelled in those areas. Mature beyond his 20 years of age, Fontaine isn't far away in helping the Rangers in a depth role.
