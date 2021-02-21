site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Gabriel Fontaine: Up with taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fontaine was promoted to the Rangers' taxi squad Saturday.
The 23-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut. Don't expect Fontaine to change that while he's on the taxi squad -- it's much more likely he returns to AHL Hartford in the near future.
