Rangers' Greg McKegg: Departs with LBI
McKegg (lower body) will not return to Saturday's game, Colin Stephenson reports.
McKegg played 4:32 before leaving with a lower-body injury. He was minus-1 at the time of his departure, and McKegg will now look to recover in time to suit up Monday versus the Wild.
