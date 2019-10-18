McKegg skated 8:08 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Devils, finishing with one shot and a minus-1 rating.

McKegg has gotten into both games since the Rangers dealt Vladislav Namestnikov to Ottawa, but he's seen limited ice time in a fourth-line role each time. He had a career-best 11 points in 41 games for the Hurricanes last season, so McKegg's not a difference-maker in the fantasy realm.