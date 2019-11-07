Rangers' Greg McKegg: Picks up first of year shorthanded
McKegg scored a short-handed goal, his first tally of the season, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
McKegg followed his own rebound and jumped on a fortunate bounce right in front of the Detroit net to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead midway through the third period. It was the first goal in six games this season for McKegg and just the second shorty of his NHL career. The 27-year-old logged only 10 minutes of playing time Wednesday, a season high, and will be limited to a third- or fourth-line role when he does draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: In lineup since Namestnikov trade•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Heading to Big Apple•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Scores series-clinching goal•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Seeing declining ice time•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Scores sixth goal•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Pitching in from fourth line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.