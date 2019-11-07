McKegg scored a short-handed goal, his first tally of the season, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

McKegg followed his own rebound and jumped on a fortunate bounce right in front of the Detroit net to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead midway through the third period. It was the first goal in six games this season for McKegg and just the second shorty of his NHL career. The 27-year-old logged only 10 minutes of playing time Wednesday, a season high, and will be limited to a third- or fourth-line role when he does draw into the lineup.