Rangers' Greg McKegg: Remains sidelined
McKegg (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's clash with Carolina, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
McKegg will miss a second straight game Wednesday and the Rangers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Either way, the 27-year-old journeyman has only picked up two points in 14 games this campaign and isn't a viable fantasy option.
More News
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Unavailable against Wild•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Departs with LBI•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Picks up first of year shorthanded•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: In lineup since Namestnikov trade•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Heading to Big Apple•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Scores series-clinching goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.