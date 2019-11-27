Play

McKegg (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's clash with Carolina, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

McKegg will miss a second straight game Wednesday and the Rangers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. Either way, the 27-year-old journeyman has only picked up two points in 14 games this campaign and isn't a viable fantasy option.

