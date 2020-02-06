McKegg scored an empty-net goal on his only shot of the game and had two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

McKegg's goal was just his second of the season and his first since Nov. 6, snapping a 32-game goal drought. The fourth-liner has never been a point-producer; his 11 points and six goals last season with Carolina both represented career highs. With just five points in 39 games this season with the Rangers, he can be left on the waiver wire.