Rangers' Greg McKegg: Supplies assist in win
McKegg produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
McKegg had the secondary helper on Jesper Fast's second period goal. It's just the third point of the year for McKegg, who has added 26 hits and 12 shots on goal through 18 appearances. He had a career-high 11 points in 21 contests in 2018-19 with the Hurricanes -- the 27-year-old journeyman is not a consistent scoring threat.
