McKegg scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Sunday.

McKegg opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, knocking home a Brett Howden centering feed. McKegg had just one goal in his first 38 games, but has suddenly found the net in two of his last three. The first-year Ranger only averages about 10 minutes of ice time per night and has just six points in 41 games despite the recent mini-burst.