Rangers' Greg McKegg: Unavailable against Wild
McKegg (lower body) won't suit up for Monday's game against the Wild.
McKegg exited Saturday's win over the Canadiens, and it will linger enough to keep him out of this contest. The Rangers will be without Mike Zibanejad (upper body) as well, so the team recalled Greg McKegg from AHL Hartford to add depth up the middle.
More News
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Departs with LBI•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Picks up first of year shorthanded•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: In lineup since Namestnikov trade•
-
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Heading to Big Apple•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Scores series-clinching goal•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Seeing declining ice time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.