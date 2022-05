Rydahl signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Rangers on Monday, per CapFriendly.

Rydahl's deal is for the 2022-23 campaign. The 27-year-old Swede played with Farjestad BK of the SHL this past season, logging 30 points in 44 regular-season contests and another 12 points in 19 playoff outings. He'll likely have a chance to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.