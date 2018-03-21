Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Absent from practice

Lundqvist didn't take part in Wednesday's practice session, as he is dealing with back and neck problems.

Lundqvist appeared a little shaken up during Tuesday's clash with Columbus, but was able to finish out the game, so it could just be precautionary. Additionally, with the Rangers all but eliminated from playoff contention, the team will probably play it extra safe in terms of King Henrik's health. Coach Alain Vigneault has not announced a starter against the Flyers on Thursday, yet don't be surprised to see Alexandar Georgiev get the call if Lundqvist isn't 100 percent.