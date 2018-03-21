Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Absent from practice
Lundqvist didn't take part in Wednesday's practice session, as he is dealing with back and neck problems.
Lundqvist appeared a little shaken up during Tuesday's clash with Columbus, but was able to finish out the game, so it could just be precautionary. Additionally, with the Rangers all but eliminated from playoff contention, the team will probably play it extra safe in terms of King Henrik's health. Coach Alain Vigneault has not announced a starter against the Flyers on Thursday, yet don't be surprised to see Alexandar Georgiev get the call if Lundqvist isn't 100 percent.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between the pipes Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses third straight•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled from another start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will face Tampa Bay•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...