Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Adds another to win column
Lundqvist stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's shootout victory over the Canucks.
Lundqvist came up huge on a few occasions, including making some key stops late in the third period and through overtime. The King has now earned four consecutive victories, bringing him to 12-6-2 on the season with a .918 save percentage. Lundqvist has really been on the top of his game of late and is reminding fantasy goers he's one of the best netminders in the game. The veteran has only lost twice since the start of November and is starting almost every night for the Blueshirts. Get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Outstanding in overtime win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Making 11th straight start Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 32 saves in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shuts out Senators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...