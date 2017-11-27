Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Adds another to win column

Lundqvist stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's shootout victory over the Canucks.

Lundqvist came up huge on a few occasions, including making some key stops late in the third period and through overtime. The King has now earned four consecutive victories, bringing him to 12-6-2 on the season with a .918 save percentage. Lundqvist has really been on the top of his game of late and is reminding fantasy goers he's one of the best netminders in the game. The veteran has only lost twice since the start of November and is starting almost every night for the Blueshirts. Get him in your lineup.