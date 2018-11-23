Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another brilliant effort wasted

Lundqvist made 42 saves in a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

The Rangers' veteran goalie was brilliant again, but it's difficult to win when your team doesn't score and that's precisely what happened Friday with the Rangers getting blanked by Flyers netminder, Calvin Pickard. The loss, meanwhile, moved Lundqvist's record to 8-7-2 on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories