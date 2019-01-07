Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another early exit Sunday

Lundqvist coughed up five goals on 32 shots before being replacing by Alexander Georgiev late in the second period during Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Coyotes.

For the second straight start King Henrik has looked more like a court jester, getting an early hook and surrendering 11 goals in total in those two games. The skid has pushed his GAA up to 3.04 and his save percentage down to .909, numbers that would be his worst ever if he can't improve on them in the second half. Lundqvist has been the backbone of the Rangers for more than a decade, but it's looking like the 36-year-old might be reaching the end of his storied career.