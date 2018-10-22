Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another rough outing

Lundqvist was saddled with the loss during Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Calgary.

Lundqvist struggled again, allowing four goals while stopping 22 of 26 shots. It's been a tough start to the year for Lundqvist as the loss was his fourth in seven appearances, as he's allowing over 2.5 goals a game on average.

