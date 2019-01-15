Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Back in goal against Hurricanes
Lundqvist will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist was given a "mental break" Sunday, only for backup netminder Alexandar Georgiev to get lit up by the Blue Jackets in a 7-5 loss. It's difficult to trust the King these days, as he's gone 12-12-7 with a 3.08 GAA and career-worst .907 save percentage. There aren't any shutouts on Hank's season ledger, either, and his next opponent is trigger happy, with the Hurricanes hoisting 35.9 shots per game.
