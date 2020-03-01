Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Back in net Sunday
Lundqvist will start Sunday's home clash with the Flyers.
Lundqvist will draw his first start since Feb. 3 against the Stars, when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in the loss. The 37-year-old has been decent this campaign in more of a backup role, going 10-11-3 along with a 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage in 28 appearances. It will be a tough test for the Swede, as the Flyers have surged to an 8-2-0 record in their past 10 games.
