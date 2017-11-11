Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Backstrops Rangers to six straight wins
Lundqvist turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.
"King Henrik" hasn't necessarily had pretty performances recently, but he does have six straight wins after Saturday. His days as an elite fantasy netminder may be over, but his peripheral stats should improve from the 2.99 GAA and .903 save percentage he carried into Saturday's action. Keep playing him as you normally would.
