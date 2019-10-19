Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Beaten four times in loss

Lundqvist allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

Lundqvist had some good moments in this one, including a save on a Dmitry Orlov breakaway, but ultimately fell to 1-2-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .896 save percentage. Lundqvist and the Rangers host Vancouver on Sunday.

