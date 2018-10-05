Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Beaten twice in loss
Lundqvist allowed two goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
"The King" could be in for a long season when you consider the Rangers are in the midst of a tear-it-down rebuild. It remains to be seen whether he finishes the season in New York but Lundqvist's fantasy value will suffer so long as he stays in the Big Apple, considering his team will likely be on the losing side of things more often than not in 2018-19.
