Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bests Habs in MSG

Lundqvist stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Lundqvist gave up a goal just 23 seconds into Tuesday night's contest and was solved two other times, but ultimately still got enough goal support to pick up his fifth win of 2018-19. The Swedish netminder, following his third consecutive victory, sees his record improve to 5-6-1 with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.