Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Devils

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with New Jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday's tilt -- not to mention having won the save streak event at the NHL Skills Competition. King Henrik appears to be once again lording over the rest of the league and will look to secure his 37th win over the Devils (his most against any one franchise).