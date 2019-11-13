Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Lightning
Lundqvist will tend the twine for Saturday's clash with Florida, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Lundqvist has seen his role reduced this season as he splits the netminding duties with Alexandar Georgiev. Coach Dan Quinn has divided the workload pretty evenly, which could mean Lundqvist plays in less than 50 games for the first time since 2014-15. Behind an offense that is scoring 3.38 goals per game, the two goalies should be a solid tandem.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pounded by Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 45 to top 'Canes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stymies Red Wings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.