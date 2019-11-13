Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Lightning

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Saturday's clash with Florida, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lundqvist has seen his role reduced this season as he splits the netminding duties with Alexandar Georgiev. Coach Dan Quinn has divided the workload pretty evenly, which could mean Lundqvist plays in less than 50 games for the first time since 2014-15. Behind an offense that is scoring 3.38 goals per game, the two goalies should be a solid tandem.