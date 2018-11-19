Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Stars
Lundqvist will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Dallas, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist will be making his seventh appearance in the pipes in the Rangers previous eight contests -- having gone 4-0-1 with a 2.61 GAA in those previous six outings. King Henrik is currently sporting his best GAA (2.71) and save percentage (.918) in three seasons despite playing in front of a defense that is allowing the fourth most shots per game in the league (34.1).
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Moves into seventh on NHL win list•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal versus Panthers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to battle Islanders•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stifles Canucks in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...