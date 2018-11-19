Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Stars

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Monday's matchup with Dallas, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will be making his seventh appearance in the pipes in the Rangers previous eight contests -- having gone 4-0-1 with a 2.61 GAA in those previous six outings. King Henrik is currently sporting his best GAA (2.71) and save percentage (.918) in three seasons despite playing in front of a defense that is allowing the fourth most shots per game in the league (34.1).