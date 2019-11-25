Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Monday

Lundqvist will tend the twine versus the Wild at home Monday.

Lundqvist has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five appearances, resulting in a 1-2-1 record and .883 save percentage. The club tried to let the Swede get into a rhythm with regular starts, but at this point, may want to consider going back to splitting duties between Lundqvist and backup Alexandar Georgiev. It certainly doesn't help that the Rangers are allowing 36.3 shot per game (second highest in the league), so King Henrik should expect to be busy Monday.