Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Saturday

Lundqvist will tend the twine against Nashville on Saturday.

It has been a terrible start to the season for Lundqvist, as he has just one win in seven outings -- including dropping each of his last four. The netminder shouldn't have to worry about being dethroned from the starting job in the Big Apple, but if he loses a fifth straight game, it might be time for coach Alain Vigneault to rest King Henrik and give Ondrej Pavelec a look.