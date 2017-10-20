Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Saturday
Lundqvist will tend the twine against Nashville on Saturday.
It has been a terrible start to the season for Lundqvist, as he has just one win in seven outings -- including dropping each of his last four. The netminder shouldn't have to worry about being dethroned from the starting job in the Big Apple, but if he loses a fifth straight game, it might be time for coach Alain Vigneault to rest King Henrik and give Ondrej Pavelec a look.
