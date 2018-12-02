Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Sunday
Lundqvist will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Jets, per the NHL.com roster report.
The King took a 3-0 loss to the Senators his last time out, stopping 31 shots in the process. Now, he'll duke it out against a Jets team that is 9-3-2 at home.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 3-0 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Ottawa•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs sixth November win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another brilliant effort wasted•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...