Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday

Lundqvist will protect the net from the visiting Maple Leafs on Thursday, NHL.com reports.

King Lundqvist is 21-13-4 with a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage this season. He's still prone to the occasional dud -- such as his start Jan. 23 against the Ducks when he gave up three goals on just even shots before getting pulled in the first frame -- but it's been a pretty good year overall for Lundqvist. He'll now look to defeat a Toronto team ranked seventh in the league offensively at 3.13 goals per game.