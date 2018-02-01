Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday
Lundqvist will protect the net from the visiting Maple Leafs on Thursday, NHL.com reports.
King Lundqvist is 21-13-4 with a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage this season. He's still prone to the occasional dud -- such as his start Jan. 23 against the Ducks when he gave up three goals on just even shots before getting pulled in the first frame -- but it's been a pretty good year overall for Lundqvist. He'll now look to defeat a Toronto team ranked seventh in the league offensively at 3.13 goals per game.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased in loss to Ducks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting blue paint Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in loss to Kings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: On pace for 11th 30-win season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Taking on Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...