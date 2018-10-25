Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday
Lundqvist will guard the cage versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist was held out of Tuesday's matchup with Florida due to a minor upper-body issue, but appears to be no worse for the wear and will take the crease Thursday. King Henrik gave up four goals in each of his previous two outings and has yet to allow fewer than two pucks to find the back of the net in any of his seven outings.
