Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday

Lundqvist will tend the twine on the road versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

Lundqvist will find himself in unfamiliar territory down the stretch, as coach David Quinn has indicated he will likely split the duties between King Henrik and Alexandar Georgiev for the remainder of the season. As a result, the Swede will certainly miss the 30-win mark for just the third time in his career and could fail to reach 20, though he needs just three more to get there.