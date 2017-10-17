Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Tuesday

Lundqvist will patrol the blue paint versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday

Lundqvist is entering Tuesday's contest having observed Saturday's matchup from the bench and should be well rested for the rival Penguins. It has been a disappointing opening to the campaign for the 35-year-old, as he has logged a 1-3-0 record with a 2.82 GAA. Looking to jump-start his season against the defending Stanley Cup champions is less than ideal.