Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Wednesday
Lundqvist will defend the net Wednesday against the Canucks in Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Lundqvist will look to end a dismal February -- owning a 2-8-1 record to go along with a 4.07 GAA and .884 save percentage -- on a high note Wednesday. He should have a decent chance to do so, fortunately, taking on a Vancouver club averaging just 2.73 goals per game and owning a minus-18 goal differential at home this season.
