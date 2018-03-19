Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between the pipes Tuesday
Lundqvist will be the home starter against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Lundqvist hasn't played in New York's last three games, not that he's been missed given his recent play. The Swede has a 2-6-2 record in his last 10 games with a 3.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Though the Blue Jackets have scored only 2.69 goals per contest, it's still hard to trust Lundqvist at the moment.
