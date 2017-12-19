Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between the pipes Tuesday

Lundqvist will guard the home net Tuesday against the Ducks, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist posted a couple of fantastic outings in his last two showings, stopping 33 of the 35 shots he faced in each contest to pick up a couple of wins. He will attempt to keep things rolling Tuesday night versus a Ducks club notching just 2.62 goals per game this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories