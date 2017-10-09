Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blanks Habs for first win of season
Lundqvist stopped all 34 shots he faced in Sunday's win over Montreal.
The King was scheduled to have the night off until he was pulled after the first period of an 8-5 loss to Toronto on Saturday. The 35-year-old didn't look sharp in his first two outings this season, but it was certainly vintage Lundqvist against the Habs on Sunday. His save percentage took a dip in 2016-17, but the veteran remains a workhorse who will be relied on heavily in New York this season. A performance such as the one we saw against Montreal serves as a friendly reminder why Lundqvist remains a must-own fantasy asset.
