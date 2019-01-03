Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blown out by Pens
Lundqvist got the hook early in the third period Wednesday after allowing six goals on only 18 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
The game was actually scoreless through the first period, but Lundqvist could seemingly do nothing right after that, with Tanner Pearson's power-play tally early in the third finally putting a merciful end to his night. The six goals were the most Lundqvist has coughed up all season, but he's been far from sharp lately, posting a 3.21 GAA and .906 save percentage over nine games since the beginning of December prior to Wednesday's disaster.
