Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blue-paint bound Sunday

Lundqvist will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist started two games in as many nights earlier in the week and was remarkable with a .964 save percentage and two wins. Coach David Quinn will ride the hot hand as the Rangers look to string together three straight wins for the first time this season. The Panthers will provide a tough test, as they rank fifth with a 52.62 Corsi For percentage.