Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounced by Bruins in OT

Lundqvist turned aside 24 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The Rangers staked the veteran netminder to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Lundqvist couldn't make it stick, eventually overplaying a David Pastrnak rush in extra time and leaving a wide-open cage behind him when Pastrnak passed it back to David Krejci in the slot. Lundqvist is still a tidy 3-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last five starts.