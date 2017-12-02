Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with dominant win
Lundqvist stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Other than one mistake to Justin Williams in the first minute of the game, the King was brilliant, shutting down Carolina and keeping the Rangers in the game long enough for their offense to overcome a slow start. Lundqvist was excellent in November, and it looks like he's picked up where he left off.
