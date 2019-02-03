Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Breaks four-game winning streak

Lundqvist allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

Despite possessing a four-game winning streak coming into the night, Lundqvist has been inconsistent as of late. He posted a save percentage below .900 in two of those four recent wins, and since Jan. 2, he is 4-4-0 with an .865 save percentage. Overall, Lundqvist is 16-13-7 with a 3.02 GAA and .907 save percentage this season.